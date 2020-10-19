Australian News in Punjabi: 19 October 2020

General view of for lease sign in Melbourne, Sunday, October 18, 2020. Victoria has recorded two new cases of coronavirus and zero deaths in the past 24 hours. (AAP Image/James Ross) NO ARCHIVING

A general view of a 'For Lease' sign in Melbourne. Source: AAP

Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.

In this bulletin...

 

** The travel bubble saga intensifies with New Zealanders found in states not associated with the arrangement…

** Getting COVID-ready for Christmas, after Victoria, NSW announce plans to further ease restrictions…

and in sport

** The A-F-L launches Grand Final week ahead of this weekend's decider.

