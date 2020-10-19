Australian News in Punjabi: 19 October 2020

In this bulletin...











** The travel bubble saga intensifies with New Zealanders found in states not associated with the arrangement…





** Getting COVID-ready for Christmas, after Victoria, NSW announce plans to further ease restrictions…





and in sport





** The A-F-L launches Grand Final week ahead of this weekend's decider.





Listen to this podcast in Punjabi by clicking on the audio link inside the picture at the top.





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.





If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.





News and information is available in 63 languages at sbs.com.au/coronavirus





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .









