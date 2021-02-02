SBS Punjabi

Australian News in Punjabi: 2 Feburary 2021

Firefighters attend the fire at Wooroloo, near Perth on Monday, 1 February.

Firefighters attend the fire at Wooroloo, near Perth on Monday, 1 February.

Published 2 February 2021 at 10:00pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.

In this bulletin...

Myanmar’s military stands by its decision to seize power

An out of control bushfire threatens homes in the Perth Hills

And, it's still unclear how the hotel worker aged in his 20s contracted the highly contagious UK coronavirus variant, causing the WA Premier Mark McGowan to impose a five-day lockdown.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.

If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus


Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.

