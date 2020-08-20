Australian News in Punjabi : 20 August 2020

In this bulletin...











** Victoria records 240 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths, amidst a drop in active infections...





** Qantas’ CEO doesn't expect international travel to return before mid-next year





and





** In the AFL, a young Sydney player apologises for a COVID-19 protocol breach in Perth.





