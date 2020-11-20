Australian News in Punjabi: 20 November 2020

In this bulletin.....





South Australia to lift its lockdown restrictions sooner than planned

An extremist convicted of plotting terror attacks in Melbourne is jailed

Victoria to resume its hotel quarantine program in just over a fortnight

Victoria will begin receiving international arrivals from December 7, with an initial cap of 160 travelers per day.





Advertisement

The state's hotel quarantine program was suspended in June and an inquiry was called after multiple coronavirus outbreaks were linked to workers at the Rydges and Stamford Plaza hotels.





The outbreaks sparked Victoria's second wave.





A Victorian government spokeswoman says it will release further details about its reset quarantine program soon.





The state has recorded no new cases of coronavirus for 21 days.





Click the audio icon on the photo above to listen to the full bulletin in Punjabi People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.





If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.





News and information is available in 63 languages at sbs.com.au/coronavirus



