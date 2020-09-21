Australian News in Punjabi: 21 September 2020

whale

At least 250 whales have been stranded on a Tasmanian coast. Source: AAP

Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.

In this bulletin...

 

**Melbourne's coronavirus restrictions on track to ease this week....

**At least 250 whales stranded on a sandbar on Tasmania's west coast...

and

** In sport, the NRL to cut 25 per cent of jobs in a business restructure.

Listen to this podcast in Punjabi by clicking on the link at the top of the page.

 

Residents in metropolitan Melbourne are subject to stay-at-home orders and can only leave home for food and essential supplies, work, study, exercise or care responsibilities. People are also advised to wear masks in public.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits. 

If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080. 

News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus
 

