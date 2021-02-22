SBS Punjabi

Australian News in Punjabi 22 Feb 2021: Australians get their first COVID-19 vaccine shots

SBS Punjabi

Mradi wa chanjo ya COVID-19

PM Scott Morrison receives the COVID-19 vaccine. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 February 2021 at 9:11pm
By Ruchika Talwar
Source: SBS

Australia's vaccination rollout has begun, with the government planning to administer 1.4 million doses during the first phase over coming weeks. Tune into the bulletin tonight for more local and international news, updates on sports, forex rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.

Published 22 February 2021 at 9:11pm
By Ruchika Talwar
Source: SBS
In this bulletin...

 

** Thousands of frontline workers vaccinated against COVID-19 across Australia

Advertisement
** Victoria to hold a Royal Commission into Crown Melbourne's casino licence

and

** In cricket, Australia start their tour of New Zealand, Kiwis win first T20.

Click on the audio icon in the picture above to listen to the podcast in Punjabi.

Facebook has blocked news content. Please bookmark 
SBS Punjabi
's website and search your app store for the SBS Radio app.

Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Twitter


Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack