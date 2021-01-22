SBS Punjabi

Australian News in Punjabi: 22 January 2021

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison Source: AAP

Published 22 January 2021 at 10:05pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.

In this bulletin....

Tasmania and Victoria reach a quarantine-swap deal

National Cabinet has agreed to maintain the current limit on international arrivals to Australia until the middle of next month.

Around 39,000 Australians are still stranded abroad, unable to get a flight home.

Caps on the number of international passengers arriving into New South Wales, Western Australia, and Queensland have been temporarily halved over concerns about new variants of coronavirus overseas.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says those could be increased in the next few weeks if jurisdictions agree.

"There is the opportunity for me to engage with individual states and territories on a bilateral basis, if we believe we can create additional capacity, but that is not an indication that that will occur, but we are seeking to have a flexible arrangement with states and territories between now and the 15th of February."

Click the audio icon on the photo above to listen to the full bulletin in Punjabi
People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.

If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus


Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


