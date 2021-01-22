Australian News in Punjabi: 22 January 2021

In this bulletin....





Tasmania and Victoria reach a quarantine-swap deal





National Cabinet has agreed to maintain the current limit on international arrivals to Australia until the middle of next month.





Around 39,000 Australians are still stranded abroad, unable to get a flight home.





Caps on the number of international passengers arriving into New South Wales, Western Australia, and Queensland have been temporarily halved over concerns about new variants of coronavirus overseas.





Prime Minister Scott Morrison says those could be increased in the next few weeks if jurisdictions agree.





"There is the opportunity for me to engage with individual states and territories on a bilateral basis, if we believe we can create additional capacity, but that is not an indication that that will occur, but we are seeking to have a flexible arrangement with states and territories between now and the 15th of February."





