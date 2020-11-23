Australian News in Punjabi: 23 November 2020

In this bulletin.....





More restrictions eased in New South Wales, as the border opens to Victoria





Victorian casual workers to be given paid sick and carer's leave





Victorian casual workers in aged care, cleaning and hospitality will soon be entitled to paid sick and carer's leave, to discourage them from going to work while unwell.





Advertisement

It comes as Victoria registers zero new coronavirus cases and deaths for the 24th day in a row.





A $5 million trial of the program will run for two years, with eligible staff to be given up to five days' pay at minimum wage if they fall ill or need to take care of someone who is sick.





Victorian Treasurer Tim Pallas says it's time to tackle justice and inequality for some 600,000 casual workers.





"The problems that have been demonstrated to the community as a consequence of this pandemic event that have been besetting the workplace for many, many years before are becoming increasingly stark. And quite frankly, sitting back and doing nothing only essentially causes greater risk to public health, but also greater risk to insecure workers and their families."





Click the audio icon on the photo above to listen to the full bulletin in Punjabi People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.





If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.





News and information is available in 63 languages at sbs.com.au/coronavirus



