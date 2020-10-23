Australian News in Punjabi: 23 October 2020

In this bulletin...





The limit on international arrivals to Australia will increase next month

US presidential candidates clash in the final debate before the election next month

And in sport, history beckons for Geelong or Richmond as both sides prepare for tomorrow's A-F-L grand final

National Cabinet has met for the first time in more than a month.





Caps on returning Australians will increase next month.





All jurisdictions have agreed to be more flexible and accommodating in accepting returned travellers, especially the most vulnerable.





Prime Minister Mr Morrison revealed National Cabinet is exploring new quarantine measures which could replace hotel quarantine programs.





"Quarantining in home, on farm, in camp at a mining camp, on campus ((university or college)), any of these options, we will be looking at and working together with states and territories, to both identity and trial these options. When we are in a position to make further decisions on arrivals to Australia then we can work through them and have a great degree of confidence about their implementation, when that occurs."





Mr Morrison also announced a new national re-opening plan for the economy in which state and territories, except Western Australia, have agreed to.





The goal is to re-open have a COVID-normal country by Christmas.





