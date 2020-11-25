Australian News in Punjabi: 25 November 2020

In this bulletin.....





A man jailed for his involvement in a terrorist group loses his Australian citizenship

New South Wales government is increasing gathering sizes at hospitality venues and outdoor spaces under an easing of coronavirus rules next month

Victorians allowed to freely travel to Queensland from next Tuesday

SA premier Steven Marshall says he'll ask National Cabinet to consider testing all Australians returning from overseas before they're allowed to board their flights.





Advertisement

"We know that this is a highly contagious disease. We know that. We're learning more and more about this disease every single day. So are health experts right around the world and we take all of that information, and we put into practice all of those things that are recommended to us, to keep our state safe."





Click the audio icon on the photo above to listen to the full bulletin in Punjabi People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.





If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.





News and information is available in 63 languages at sbs.com.au/coronavirus



