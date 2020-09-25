Australian News in Punjabi: 25 September 2020

In this bulletin...





Victoria recorded eight more deaths today and only 14 new cases.

Victoria's Premier Daniel Andrews faced the hotel quarantine inquiry

And, farmers in India block roads and railway tracks to protest three new legislations, which they claim could leave them vulnerable to exploitation by agribusinesses

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews says Health Minister Jenny Mikakos was primarily responsible for the state’s hotel quarantine program.





Mr Andrews' comments at an inquiry into the state's hotel quarantine failures – directly contradicts evidence Ms Mikakos presented yesterday.





The Health Minister told the inquiry she first learnt - only in May - that private security guards were working on the hotel quarantine program.





The inquiry also heard that the decision to use private security guards was made without consulting the chief Commissioner of Police or the Police Minister.





Premier Andrews says the authorisation was unusual.





"It certainly would be very unusual, unprecedented I, think in some ways, I'm not sure I'm in a position to make a value judgement about it by virtue of it not being regular practice that would not be, certainly from my point of view, that would not be the preferred way to set up a program like this."





Over 750 people died after Victoria’s second wave of the infections, which broke out of quarantine hotels on her government’s watch.





Residents in metropolitan Melbourne are subject to stay-at-home orders and can only leave home for food and essential supplies, work, study, exercise or care responsibilities. People are also advised to wear masks in public.





