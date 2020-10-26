Australian News in Punjabi: 26 October 2020

Hot air balloons are seen over Melbourne in early June when Victoria had recorded no zero cases.

Melbourne'da bugün yeni esnemeler bekleniyordu. Source: AAP Image/James Ross

Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.

In this bulletin...

 

** Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews announces a major easing of coronavirus restrictions....

** Concerns over reports Australian women have undergone an invasive search in Qatar...

and

** In sport, Melbourne Victory signs experienced English midfielder Jacob Butterfield ahead of the upcoming A-League season.

Listen to the podcast in Punjabi by clicking on the audio link in the picture above.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.

If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus


Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


