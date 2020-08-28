Australian News in Punjabi: 28 August 2020

In this bulletin...





Three people killed by falling trees during storms in Melbourne

Victoria has recorded 113 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths

And, the Acting Multicultural Minister Affairs says Australia needs to fight back against the challenges disrupting social cohesion, such as foreign interference.

Residents in metropolitan Melbourne are subject to stay-at-home orders and can only leave home for food and essential supplies, work, study, exercise or care responsibilities. People are also advised to wear masks in public.





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.





If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.





News and information is available in 63 languages at sbs.com.au/coronavirus



