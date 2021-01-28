SBS Punjabi

Australian News in Punjabi 28 January 2021

SBS Punjabi

Prime Minister Scott Morrison

Source: AAP

Published 28 January 2021 at 9:18pm, updated 28 January 2021 at 9:20pm
By Paras Nagpal
Source: SBS

In this bulletin: Australia extends its suspension of quarantine-free travel from New Zealand for another three days, Queensland to reopen its borders to all parts of New South Wales next month and in tennis, world number one Ash Barty to return to the court in Adelaide for an exhibition match.

Authorities in New Zealand are investigating how three people who were in quarantine at an Auckland hotel became infected with COVID-19.

The cases were released and then tested positive and although the coronavirus hasn't spread, Australia is extending its travel suspension in response.

Queensland has recorded one COVID-19 case in hotel quarantine as it prepares to relax border rules to neighbouring New South Wales next month.

All New South Wales residents will be able to travel into Queensland again from February, ending road border checkpoint procedures.

South Australia has confirmed it'll lift border rules for travellers from Greater Sydney on Sunday 31st January.

Visitors won't have to quarantine but they must take several coronavirus tests to ensure their safety.

Click the audio icon in the picture above to listen to the full bulletin in Punjabi.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.

If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus


