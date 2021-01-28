Australian News in Punjabi 28 January 2021

Authorities in New Zealand are investigating how three people who were in quarantine at an Auckland hotel became infected with COVID-19.





The cases were released and then tested positive and although the coronavirus hasn't spread, Australia is extending its travel suspension in response.





Queensland has recorded one COVID-19 case in hotel quarantine as it prepares to relax border rules to neighbouring New South Wales next month.





All New South Wales residents will be able to travel into Queensland again from February, ending road border checkpoint procedures.





South Australia has confirmed it'll lift border rules for travellers from Greater Sydney on Sunday 31st January.





Visitors won't have to quarantine but they must take several coronavirus tests to ensure their safety.





