SBS Punjabi

Australian News in Punjabi: 29 May 2020

SBS Punjabi

CASH

A piggy bank with money sticking out of it, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2006. (AAP Image/Alan Porritt) NO ARCHIVING**PHOTOMONTAGE** Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 May 2020 at 8:40pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS

Tonight's SBS Punjabi program brings you everything making the news today..in Australia and beyond.

Published 29 May 2020 at 8:40pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS
Today's headlines:

** More than $720 million raised through the Morrison government's controversial robo-debt program will be refunded;

** National Cabinet to replace COAG on a permanent basis. It will convene permanently, even after the coronavirus pandemic ends, with jobs the focus;

and,

**United States President Donald Trump has escalated his war on social media companies by signing an executive order.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. 
Find out what restrictions are in place for your state or territory.


Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.
The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.

SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at 
http://www.sbs.com.au/coronavirus


Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?