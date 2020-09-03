Australian News in Punjabi : 3 September 2020

Stranded Australians have filed legal action with the UN against the Morrison government.

More than 1,300 Australians stranded overseas call for a change in the quarantine caps restricting the number of people who can return home; broad support for a private members bill aimed at ensuring the Northern Territory retains two seats in federal parliament; Victoria's Police Assistant Commissioner warns of more arrests over planned anti-lockdown protests and in sport, Andrew Abdo appointed permanent CEO of the NRL.

Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.

