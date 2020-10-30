Australian News in Punjabi: 30 October 2020

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews addresses the media.

Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.

In this bulletin...

The bushfire royal commission releases its final report

Queensland's borders to remain closed to Greater Sydney and all of Victoria

And, international flights to Melbourne likely to resume by end of November

With the easing of restrictions in Victoria and the coronavirus numbers under control, the state Premier Daniel Andrews said that Victoria will soon resume receiving international flights allowing more Australians stuck overseas to return home.
Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed the flights could resume next month after the Board of Inquiry delivers its interim report on the state's hotel quarantine program on November 6.
"We need to do this properly and we will need to look at what is in that report but as soon as we can safely have that system set up and have those flights returning, we will and I am very confident we will be able to have that well before Christmas," he said.

"I think it is probably toward the end of November rather than the middle, I would think."

Click the audio icon on the photo above to listen to the full bulletin in Punjabi
