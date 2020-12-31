SBS Punjabi

Australian News in Punjabi: 31 December 2020

People are seen exercising in Melbourne

Three new locally-acquired COVID-19 cases have been detected in Melbourne. (AAP) Source: AAP

Published 31 December 2020 at 8:58pm, updated 31 December 2020 at 9:06pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.

In this bulletin,

Australia marks the new year with several COVID-19 outbreaks, new border restrictions and limited celebrations.

Victoria mandates mask-wearing indoors after recording five new cases of COVID-19. About 70 close contacts of the new infections are in isolation.

And, a former Prime Minister is cleared of breaching a lockdown public health order.

Click the audio icon on the photo above to listen to the full bulletin in Punjabi
People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.

If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus


Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


