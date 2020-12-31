Australian News in Punjabi: 31 December 2020

In this bulletin,





Australia marks the new year with several COVID-19 outbreaks, new border restrictions and limited celebrations.





Victoria mandates mask-wearing indoors after recording five new cases of COVID-19. About 70 close contacts of the new infections are in isolation.





And, a former Prime Minister is cleared of breaching a lockdown public health order.





