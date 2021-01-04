SBS Punjabi

Australian News in Punjabi 4 January 2021: SCG crowd capacity cut by 75% for Sydney Test

SBS Punjabi

The Indian board has launched an investigation after players on the Indian cricket team were photographed breaching Cricket Australia's biosecurity protocols.

The Indian cricket board has launched an investigation after some of their cricketers were photographed breaching Cricket Australia's biosecurity protocols. Source: Twitter/NavalGeek Singh

Published 4 January 2021 at 9:29pm
By Ruchika Talwar
Attendance at the third Australia vs India Test at SCG on January 7 will be capped at 25 per cent capacity amid concerns around Sydney's two coronavirus clusters. Tune into tonight's bulletin for this and more national and international news stories, sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.

In this bulletin...

 

** New South Wales health authorities on high alert after two new cases linked to a Western Sydney outbreak…

** Victoria's hard border with New South Wales expected to stay in force for the rest of the month…

and,

** In cricket, crowd capacity capped at 25 per cent for the Sydney Test at the SCG.

Click the audio icon in the photo above to listen to the bulletin in Punjabi.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.

If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus


