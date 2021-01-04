Australian News in Punjabi 4 January 2021: SCG crowd capacity cut by 75% for Sydney Test

In this bulletin...











** New South Wales health authorities on high alert after two new cases linked to a Western Sydney outbreak…





Advertisement

** Victoria's hard border with New South Wales expected to stay in force for the rest of the month…





and,





** In cricket, crowd capacity capped at 25 per cent for the Sydney Test at the SCG.





Click the audio icon in the photo above to listen to the bulletin in Punjabi.





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.





If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.





News and information is available in 63 languages at sbs.com.au/coronavirus



