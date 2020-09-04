Australian News in Punjabi: 4 September 2020

In this bulletin...





The national Cabinet fails to reach agreement on COVId-19 border restrictions.

Victoria's coronavirus death toll jumps, as dozens more aged care fatalities are added.

Dominic Thiem defeats India's Sumit Nagal to book a spot in the third round of the US Open

Residents in metropolitan Melbourne are subject to stay-at-home orders and can only leave home for food and essential supplies, work, study, exercise or care responsibilities. People are also advised to wear masks in public.





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.





If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.





News and information is available in 63 languages at sbs.com.au/coronavirus



