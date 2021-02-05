Australian News in Punjabi 5 Feb: More Australians stuck overseas will soon be able to return home

More Australians stuck overseas will soon be able to return home after an agreement at the national cabinet meeting held on Friday.





The number of international arrivals was halved to curb the risk from new coronavirus variants causing widespread infections overseas.





Victorian health authorities are still tracing how the UK variant of COVID-19 was transmitted to a worker at a Melbourne quarantine hotel.





Five people in isolation in New South Wales because of COVID-19 transmission at Melbourne's Park Royal hotel have returned negative results.





South Australia is easing its hard border rules with Western Australia immediately as part of updated travel coronavirus restrictions.





A report into a coronavirus cluster at a Brisbane hotel shows there were no security breaches but a cleaner may have contracted COVID-19 from a surface.





