SBS Punjabi

Australian News in Punjabi 5 Feb: More Australians stuck overseas will soon be able to return home

SBS Punjabi

International flights

Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 February 2021 at 9:25pm
By Paras Nagpal
Source: SBS

In this bulletin: National Cabinet decides to increase the cap on international arrivals, Western Australia's COVID-19 lockdown to end on Friday night and in the tennis, More player complaints ahead of the Australian Open starting this month.

Published 5 February 2021 at 9:25pm
By Paras Nagpal
Source: SBS
More Australians stuck overseas will soon be able to return home after an agreement at the national cabinet meeting held on Friday.

The number of international arrivals was halved to curb the risk from new coronavirus variants causing widespread infections overseas.

Victorian health authorities are still tracing how the UK variant of COVID-19 was transmitted to a worker at a Melbourne quarantine hotel. 

Advertisement
Five people in isolation in New South Wales because of COVID-19 transmission at Melbourne's Park Royal hotel have returned negative results.

South Australia is easing its hard border rules with Western Australia immediately as part of updated travel coronavirus restrictions.

A report into a coronavirus cluster at a Brisbane hotel shows there were no security breaches but a cleaner may have contracted COVID-19 from a surface. 

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.

Listen to
SBS Punjabi
Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on
Facebook
and
Twitter
.   

Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack