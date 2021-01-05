SBS Punjabi

Australian News in Punjabi 5 January 2021: Sydney cricket fans can expect $1000 fines at Aus vs Ind Test

SBS Punjabi

Cricket - Dominant India end 71-year drought after soggy Sydney draw

File photo of the Indian cricket team at the SCG. Source: Reuters

Cricket fans from the suburbs surrounding the Berala outbreak in Sydney have been banned from attending the January 7 Test match between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Tune into tonight's bulletin for this and more national and international news stories, sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.

Published 5 January 2021 at 9:10pm, updated 5 January 2021 at 9:20pm
By Paras Nagpal
Source: SBS
In this bulletin...

** Regional New South Wales on high alert after an coronavirus-infected man travelled through...

**US President Donald Trump urges Republicans to vote in crucial US senate run-offs ...

and,

** Cricket fans based in a COVID-19 hotspot to be fined $1000 if they attend the SCG.

Click the audio icon in the photo above to listen to the bulletin in Punjabi.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.

If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus


Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


 

