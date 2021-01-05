Australian News in Punjabi 5 January 2021: Sydney cricket fans can expect $1000 fines at Aus vs Ind Test

In this bulletin...





** Regional New South Wales on high alert after an coronavirus-infected man travelled through...





**US President Donald Trump urges Republicans to vote in crucial US senate run-offs ...





** Cricket fans based in a COVID-19 hotspot to be fined $1000 if they attend the SCG.





Click the audio icon in the photo above to listen to the bulletin in Punjabi.





