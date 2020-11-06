Australian News in Punjabi: 6 November 2020

In this bulletin...





Donald Trump reiterates false claims of voter fraud in the United States presidential election





Victoria's hotel quarantine inquiry releases its interim report





And, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews says the state's on track to further ease coronavirus restrictions this month, after the seventh consecutive days without any new cases or deaths.





“We have to keep going. We can't just pretend that seven days of zeros is like a vaccine against this virus, it isn't. And therefore we have to keep our guard up, we have to keep doing the right things in every way we possibly can. And I know it's hard, I know it isn't easy necessarily to always do that, but if we all do our best then we'll continue to see those numbers low, and that means we can continue to open up and stay open."





