Australian News in Punjabi: 6 November 2020

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has announced the final steps out of lockdown.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has announced the final steps out of lockdown. Source: Getty Images

Published 6 November 2020 at 9:52pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.

In this bulletin...

Donald Trump reiterates false claims of voter fraud in the United States presidential election

Victoria's hotel quarantine inquiry releases its interim report

And, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews says the state's on track to further ease coronavirus restrictions this month, after the seventh consecutive days without any new cases or deaths.

“We have to keep going. We can't just pretend that seven days of zeros is like a vaccine against this virus, it isn't. And therefore we have to keep our guard up, we have to keep doing the right things in every way we possibly can. And I know it's hard, I know it isn't easy necessarily to always do that, but if we all do our best then we'll continue to see those numbers low, and that means we can continue to open up and stay open."

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.

If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

News and information is available in 63 languages at sbs.com.au/coronavirus 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus


