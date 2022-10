In this bulletin...











** Australia takes a major step forward in its vaccine rollout, with training of the workforce…





Advertisement

** A Himalayan glacier burst in India’s sate of Uttarakhand, at least 9 dead and over 125 missing…





and





** In sport, Serena and Venus Williams join Naomi Osaka as winners of Day 1 Australian Open matches.





Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .