Australian News in Punjabi 8 January 2021: India makes surprise return to Sydney Test, snatch win from Australia

Indian cricket fans wave flags on day 2 the cricket test match between India and Australia in Sydney, Friday, Jan. 4, 2019.

Indian cricket fans wave flags on day 2 the cricket test match between India and Australia in Sydney, Friday, Jan. 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) Source: AAP

Published 11 January 2021 at 9:22pm
By Ruchika Talwar
India has held on to draw a thrilling third Test against Australia at the SCG and levelled the Border-Gavaskar trophy. Tune into the bulletin for this and other national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.

In this bulletin....

 

** The partner of a Queensland hotel quarantine worker tests positive for COVID-19…

** Permits now required to enter Victoria…

and

** In cricket, India holds on to draw the third Test against Australia at the SCG.

Click the audio icon in the photo above to listen to the bulletin in Punjabi.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.

If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus


Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


