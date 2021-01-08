Australian News in Punjabi 8 January 2021: India makes surprise return to Sydney Test, snatch win from Australia

In this bulletin....











** The partner of a Queensland hotel quarantine worker tests positive for COVID-19…





Advertisement

** Permits now required to enter Victoria…





and





** In cricket, India holds on to draw the third Test against Australia at the SCG.





Click the audio icon in the photo above to listen to the bulletin in Punjabi.





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.





If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.





News and information is available in 63 languages at sbs.com.au/coronavirus



