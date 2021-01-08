Australian News in Punjabi: 8 January 2021

In this bulletin....





New measures at Australia's airports aims to limit exposure to the COVID-19 variant, first identified in the UK...





Residents in Greater Brisbane urged to stop panic buying, as the region goes into lockdown





And in cricket, Steve Smith compiles 27th Test century in New Year’s Test against India











Prime Minister Scott Morrison says a series of new measures applying to passengers on domestic and international flights are about limiting the exposure to the coronavirus variant identified in the UK.





The new measures include: the mandatory wearing of masks by passengers and crew on all international and domestic flights.





A negative COVID-19 test must be recorded by all people seeking to travel to Australia prior to departure, with some limited exceptions.





There will also be a 50 per cent reduction in the cap on international arrivals into NSW, Western Australia and Queensland until the 15th of February.





Mr Morrison says financial aid will be available for Australians overseas.





" 15.5 million has been provided to people overseas to assist them, and that is with some short-term financial assistance, zero interest loans, those types of things. So I wouldn't say it would be a carte blanche arrangement. If people can afford to look after their own situations in those places, then well and good. But if there are genuine hardship issues then DFAT [[Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade]] is already resourced and supported to help people in that case."





