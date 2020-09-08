Australian News in Punjabi: 8 September 2020

Health Minister Greg Hunt says he is optimistic a vaccine can be safe and effective.

Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.

In this bulletin...

Two Australian journalists arrive in Sydney, after being rushed out of China over safety concerns

Victorian authorities to assess whether improvements can be made to the state's contact tracing system

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt says he's very confident free coronavirus vaccinations for Australians could be available as early as January.

At an estimated cost of A$1.7 billion, the federal government has secured almost 85 million [[84.8 million]] doses of a coronavirus vaccine, if two promising trials prove successful.

One vaccine is from Oxford University and pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, while the other is from the University of Queensland and C-S-L.

Mr Hunt says the elderly and health workers would be among the first to receive a vaccine.
Residents in metropolitan Melbourne are subject to stay-at-home orders and can only leave home for food and essential supplies, work, study, exercise or care responsibilities. People are also advised to wear masks in public.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits. 

If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080. 

News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus
 

