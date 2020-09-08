Australian News in Punjabi: 8 September 2020

In this bulletin...





Two Australian journalists arrive in Sydney, after being rushed out of China over safety concerns





Victorian authorities to assess whether improvements can be made to the state's contact tracing system





Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt says he's very confident free coronavirus vaccinations for Australians could be available as early as January.





At an estimated cost of A$1.7 billion, the federal government has secured almost 85 million [[84.8 million]] doses of a coronavirus vaccine, if two promising trials prove successful.





One vaccine is from Oxford University and pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, while the other is from the University of Queensland and C-S-L.





Mr Hunt says the elderly and health workers would be among the first to receive a vaccine.





