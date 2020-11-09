SBS Punjabi

Australian News in Punjabi 9 November 2020: Day 10 of zero COVID cases or deaths in Victoria

coronavirus, COVID-19,

Metropolitan Melbourne. Source: (AAP Image/James Ross)

Published 9 November 2020 at 9:12pm, updated 9 November 2020 at 9:16pm
By Ruchika Talwar
Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.

In this bulletin.....

 

** Donald Trump still refusing to concede the United States presidential election...

** A 10th straight day of no new coronavirus cases in Victoria, as more restrictions ease...

and

** Five national sporting bodies renew their commitment to stop violence against women.

Click the audio icon inside the picture above to listen to the bulletin in Punjabi. 

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.

If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus


