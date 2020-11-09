Australian News in Punjabi 9 November 2020: Day 10 of zero COVID cases or deaths in Victoria

In this bulletin.....











** Donald Trump still refusing to concede the United States presidential election...





** A 10th straight day of no new coronavirus cases in Victoria, as more restrictions ease...





and





** Five national sporting bodies renew their commitment to stop violence against women.





Click the audio icon inside the picture above to listen to the bulletin in Punjabi.





