Australian News in Punjabi: 9 October 2020

In this bulletin...





Tax cuts brought forwards for millions of Australian workers

Queensland to make a decision over its New South Wales border reopening later this month

And, Victoria has fewer than 200 active COVID-19 cases for the first time since the 26th of June

It comes as the state has recorded 11 new infections and no new deaths for a second consecutive day.





The new cases bring Metropolitan Melbourne's all-important 14-day rolling average to 9.4, a slight drop from 9.7 yesterday.





Chief Health Officer Professor Brett Sutton says while he believes Victoria could be in the last weeks of its second wave, it's vital people don't become complacent.





"This could fail if people don't come forward for testing, if people don't follow the restrictions, and if people certainly don't isolate or quarantine when they absolutely have to. But those things being done well, we'll get there. There is no question we'll get there if people come forward for testing, isolate and quarantine, wear masks and do all of the things that we're asking of them."







Click the audio icon on the photo above to listen to the full bulletin in Punjabi Residents in metropolitan Melbourne are subject to stay-at-home orders and can only leave home for food and essential supplies, work, study, exercise or care responsibilities. People are also advised to wear masks in public.





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.





If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.





News and information is available in 63 languages at sbs.com.au/coronavirus



