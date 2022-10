** New COVID-19 restrictions for New South Wales with its outbreak linked to a US arrival.





** Federal Court will hear the legal challenge to the Australian government's India travel ban on Monday.





And in sports,





Advertisement

** New Zealand weightlifter could become the first transgender Olympian.





Click on the audio icon in the picture above to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .