Australian News in Punjabi: Authorities back AstraZeneca vaccine despite safety concerns overseas

In this bulletin....





Australian authorities back the safety of AstraZeneca's vaccine despite concerns elsewhere

NSW Health authorities have been on high alert since the 47-year-old guard was diagnosed over the weekend, breaking the state's 55-day coronavirus-free streak

Scott Morrison defends comments he made in response to the March4Justice demonstrations

The federal opposition has criticised Nationals Senator Matt Canavan and independent M-P Craig Kelly for saying Australia should pause its rollout of a COVID-19 vaccine.





Advertisement

Several countries around the world have temporarily suspended their use of the AstraZeneca vaccine amid concerns it can cause blood clots.





But Australian authorities are continuing to emphasise its safety, saying no link has been found between the vaccine and blood clots.





Labor's health spokesman Mark Butler says the authority of Australia's medicines regulator, the Therapeutics Goods Administration should be respected.





"When you have people like Craig Kelly and, even more worryingly, a member of the National Party leadership team undermining that authority and saying that his views after looking at some websites should be substituted for the advice of the TGA and the authority of the TGA has for monitoring information from overseas is deeply irresponsible."





AstraZeneca says the number of clotting incidents reported in Europe following vaccination is lower than typically expected in the general population.





Click the audio icon on the photo above to listen to the full news bulletin in Punjabi





News and information is available in 63 languages at sbs.com.au/coronavirus



