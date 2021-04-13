Australian News in Punjabi: Christine Holgate says she was bullied out of Australia Post and 'humiliated' by Scott Morrison

Headlines:
- A former Australia Post chief says she was bullied out of Australia Post and 'humiliated' by PM Scott Morrison
- Health authorities move to reassure the public about COVID-19 vaccine safety after a second blood clot case is linked to the AstraZeneca dose
- WA Emergency Services minister Reece Whitby says 29,000 homes remain without power and it could be days before power is back
Click the audio icon on the photo above to listen to the full news bulletin in Punjabi
Advertisement
News and information is available in 63 languages at
Listen to Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on and .