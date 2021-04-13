Australian News in Punjabi: Christine Holgate says she was bullied out of Australia Post and 'humiliated' by Scott Morrison

SBS Punjabi

Former Australia Post CEO Christine Holgate appears before a Senate inquiry at Parliament House in Canberra.

Former Australia Post CEO Christine Holgate appears before a Senate inquiry at Parliament House in Canberra.

Published 13 April 2021 at 10:07pm, updated 13 April 2021 at 10:14pm
By Preetinder Grewal
While the chair of Australia Post has admitted Christine Holgate was treated "abysmally" during the luxury watch saga, he says the board does not owe her an apology. This news and more in tonight’s bulletin.

Headlines:

  • A former Australia Post chief says she was bullied out of Australia Post and 'humiliated' by PM Scott Morrison
  • Health authorities move to reassure the public about COVID-19 vaccine safety after a second blood clot case is linked to the AstraZeneca dose
  • WA Emergency Services minister Reece Whitby says 29,000 homes remain without power and it could be days before power is back
Click the audio icon on the photo above to listen to the full news bulletin in Punjabi

