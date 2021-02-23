Australian News in Punjabi: Facebook agrees to reverse news ban

In this bulletin...





Craig Kelly quits the Liberal Party

The federal government defends the new JobSeeker rate as 'appropriate' during the post-pandemic recovery

And, Facebook agrees to reverse news ban on Australian sites after striking deal with the federal government

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says Facebook will restore Australian news pages online in the coming days.





Last week, the platform shutdown news content in response to planned media bargaining laws forcing tech giants to pay for content.





Mr Frydenberg has indicated Facebook plans to revive news material soon and that the government will make further changes to the bargaining code.





