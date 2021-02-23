SBS Punjabi

Australian News in Punjabi: Facebook agrees to reverse news ban

Facebook agrees to reverse news ban on Australian sites.

Facebook agrees to reverse news ban on Australian sites. Source: AAP Image/Jaap Arriens / Sipa USA

Published 23 February 2021 at 9:55pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.

In this bulletin...

  • Craig Kelly quits the Liberal Party
  • The federal government defends the new JobSeeker rate as 'appropriate' during the post-pandemic recovery
  • And, Facebook agrees to reverse news ban on Australian sites after striking deal with the federal government
Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says Facebook will restore Australian news pages online in the coming days.

Last week, the platform shutdown news content in response to planned media bargaining laws forcing tech giants to pay for content.

Mr Frydenberg has indicated Facebook plans to revive news material soon and that the government will make further changes to the bargaining code.

Click the audio icon on the photo above to listen to the full bulletin in Punjabi


