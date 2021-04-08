Australian News in Punjabi: Government recommends Pfizer vaccine instead of AstraZeneca for adults under the age of 50

The federal government's revised medical advice comes after countries across Europe changed age requirements for the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, following the EMA's findings. Health authorities now say the Pfizer vaccine is preferred for adults under 50 over the AstraZeneca vaccine.





Health officials in New Zealand say they believe the risk of community transmission of COVID-19 is low after a 24-year-old unvaccinated border worker tested positive for the virus.





There are calls to overhaul Australia's paid parental leave scheme as a way to address gender inequality and boost female participation in the economy.





Judges and politicians will be subject to the same sexual harassment laws as the wider population, under new laws to be introduced to parliament later this year.





The Queensland Premier has confirmed she is aware of two complaints of sexual misconduct and bullying involving ministerial officers.





And in sport, a local rookie has caused a major upset at a World Surf League event in New South Wales.





Morgan Cibilic beat world number one, John-John Florence at his home beach in Newcastle, despite having a broken foot.











