Australian News in Punjabi : GP clinics supplying the jab to be doubled in order to accelerate the vaccine rollout

The federal government says hundreds more GP clinics will soon be able to administer coronavirus vaccine as the national rollout is accelerated.





Queensland has recorded no new cases of COVID-19 for the second day in a row.





No new community cases of coronavirus have been detected in New South Wales.





A man in his 40s remains in a critical condition after being hospitalised with COVID-19 in Adelaide.





One person remains in a critical condition following a boat fire north of Sydney that left six people in hospital.





The threat of extreme rain and flooding across south-east Queensland has eased as a dangerous low moves out to sea.





And in sport, a Spanish top tier football matched was stopped for 20 minutes [[Monday morning]] after an alleged racist comment against a player.





