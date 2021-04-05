SBS Punjabi

Australian News in Punjabi : GP clinics supplying the jab to be doubled in order to accelerate the vaccine rollout

SBS Punjabi

Coronavirus vaccine rollout in Australia

Number of GPs would be doubled to speed up the vaccination. Source: Getty Images/Larisa Bozhikova

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 April 2021 at 9:30pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS

Vaccine rollout accelerated: The government promises to double GP clinics supplying the jab, by the end of the week, An Australian couple freed from detention in Myanmar; And, In football, Sam Kerr scores another hat-trick to power Chelsea to a six-nil victory over Birmingham City.

Published 5 April 2021 at 9:30pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS
Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.

 

The federal government says hundreds more GP clinics will soon be able to administer coronavirus vaccine as the national rollout is accelerated.

Advertisement
Queensland has recorded no new cases of COVID-19 for the second day in a row.

No new community cases of coronavirus have been detected in New South Wales.

A man in his 40s remains in a critical condition after being hospitalised with COVID-19 in Adelaide.

One person remains in a critical condition following a boat fire north of Sydney that left six people in hospital.

The threat of extreme rain and flooding across south-east Queensland has eased as a dangerous low moves out to sea.

And in sport, a Spanish top tier football matched was stopped for 20 minutes [[Monday morning]] after an alleged racist comment against a player.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
  

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 meters away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.
If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080. News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus


Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack