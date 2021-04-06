SBS Punjabi

Australian News in Punjabi: Hundreds of seasonal workers set to work in Victorian farms

Published 6 April 2021 at 10:12pm
By Preetinder Grewal
More than 200 Pacific workers have emerged from 14 days of quarantine in Tasmania and will now begin work on Victorian farms in the Yarra Ranges. Victoria's Agriculture Minister Mary-Anne Thomas says up to 1,500 workers will be joining the state's agriculture workforce, over the coming weeks.

Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.

In this bulletin…

Quarantine-free travel for Australians flying to New Zealand to begin in a fortnight

Calls for stadium-style mass coronavirus vaccination sites in Australia

And Victoria has welcomed the first arrivals of Pacific workers to work as seasonal labour in the fruit and vegetable picking industry. 

"The industry would normally rely on many backpackers, to help out with harvest. Backpackers are not coming back anytime soon. So it is really important that we continue to work with industry, as I am doing to find ways in which we can continue to encourage a local workforce," says Victoria's Agriculture Minister Mary-Anne Thomas.

