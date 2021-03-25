Australian News in Punjabi: International flights into Melbourne to resume after Easter

International flights to Melbourne will resume after Easter with reviews into hotel quarantine blaming airborne transmission for the leakage which caused Melbourne's third lockdown. Flights haven't arrived since February when a hotel quarantine worker contracted the UK variant from a returned traveller.





Brittany Higgins made a formal complaint to Prime Minister Scott Morrison's chief of staff asking him to investigate whether anyone in the prime minister's office provided negative information about her partner to the media. Ms Higgins says in the days after she revealed her rape allegations, numerous journalists told her that they were were given negative information about her partner, David Sharaz.





New South Wales Opposition leader Jodi McKay says she's not surprised Nationals MP Michael Johnsen did not tell the premier he is the subject of a police investigation.





New South Wales authorities say most rivers in the state have peaked following this week's torrential rain but floodwaters will linger for days.





Papua New Guinea's opposition leader wants the government to suspend the rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccines that have been provided by Australia.





Measures are being put in place to deal with an increase in people applying for unemployment benefits when JobKeeper ends on Sunday.





The federal government has announced another $135 million to help the arts and entertainment industry recover from the coronavirus pandemic.





