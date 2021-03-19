SBS Punjabi

Australian News in Punjabi: More than 100 clinics in Australia to take bookings for COVID-19 vaccines

Astra Zeneca vaccine, private donations, Philippines, vaccine, Duterte, Filipino News

Source: AAP

Source: AAP

Published 19 March 2021 at 8:52pm
By Paras Nagpal
The federal government concedes its vaccine program against coronavirus is likely to face problems as clinics start to take bookings on Friday. Doctors have been inundated with requests and the online booking system has been overwhelmed as the vaccine roll-out progress in Australia.

In this bulletin,

** More than 100 clinics to take bookings for COVID-19 vaccines as part of the next phase of rollout across Australia.

** New South Wales experiences a heavy downpour and dangerous weather is predicted over the weekend.

And in sports

** Hawthorn coach Alistair Clarkson is optimistic about the debut of several AFL players.

