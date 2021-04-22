Australian News in Punjabi: National Cabinet imposes new restrictions on number of flights from India

Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.





In response to high case numbers being recorded in other countries, government-chartered flights to the Northern Territory will be reduced by 30 per cent. Direct flights from India will also be reduced by 30 per cent this week.





In western Australia, the Mercure Perth hotel will no longer accept international travellers, as authorities investigate how two returned travellers contracted the virus in the hotel.





1.8 million Australians have been vaccinated against COVID-19, as of Thursday 22 April, and half of those have been administered by GPs.





New South Wales Health urgently tries to track four people who may have been exposed to COVID-19 at the Mercure Hotel in Sydney.





