Australian News in Punjabi: National Cabinet imposes new restrictions on number of flights from India

Australia's leaders have agreed to reduce the number of flights from India.

Australia's leaders have agreed to reduce the number of flights from India.

Published 22 April 2021 at 9:40pm, updated 22 April 2021 at 10:01pm
Presented by Harleen Kaur
Direct flights from India will be reduced by 30 per cent this week and limits will be imposed on people travelling from Australia to India; Australia's hotel quarantine system again faces backlash due to air ventilation concerns and in sports, Australian Ash Barty receives a COVID-19 vaccine while on tour in the United States.

Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.

In response to high case numbers being recorded in other countries, government-chartered flights to the Northern Territory will be reduced by 30 per cent. Direct flights from India will also be reduced by 30 per cent this week.

In western Australia, the Mercure Perth hotel will no longer accept international travellers, as authorities investigate how two returned travellers contracted the virus in the hotel.

1.8 million Australians have been vaccinated against COVID-19, as of Thursday 22 April, and half of those have been administered by GPs. 

New South Wales Health urgently tries to track four people who may have been exposed to COVID-19 at the Mercure Hotel in Sydney.

Australia announces 30% reduction in direct flights from India amidst record surge in COVID-19 cases



Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 meters away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.
If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080. News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus


