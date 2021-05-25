Australian News in Punjabi: New restrictions for Melbourne as COVID cluster grows to nine

Highlights New restrictions for Melbourne as a COVID-19 cluster grows by five.

More controversy in Canberra over investigations into Parliament House rape allegations.

And a power outage leaves hundreds of thousands of Queenslanders in the dark.

Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.





Four cases announced late this afternoon in Melbourne are linked to a case revealed this morning - a man in his 60s, who health authorities have linked to a Whittlesea family outbreak.





Acting Premier James Merlino says he is a close contact and could be the missing link in the chain of infection. But while investigations are ongoing, new bans will apply.





"From 6pm tonight (25 May), private gatherings in the home will be limited to five visitors per day, public gatherings will be limited to 30 people and face masks will need to be worn indoors unless an exemption applies. This mask requirement is for everyone aged 12 years and older. This is about giving contact tracers the time they need to track this matter down and get on top of it."





Schools and workplaces remain open, and Victorians who live in Greater Melbourne can continue to travel to regional Victoria.





A-C-T- Public Prosecutions are set to receive a brief of evidence within weeks over rape allegations in Parliament House by former Liberal staffer Brittany Higgins.





Australian Federal Police Commissioner Reece Kershaw has told a Senate estimates committee the investigation into the 2019 incident is close to completion.





Hundreds of thousands of people in southeast Queensland are without power because of an outage that's hit both urban and regional areas.





At least 375,000 customers are without electricity extending from the Gold Coast to Caboolture near the southern end of the Sunshine Coast.





