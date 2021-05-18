Australian News in Punjabi: NSW government bans ‘religious knives’ from schools after alleged stabbing

In this bulletin...





A second Australian dies of COVID-19 in India

Qantas is standing by its COVID-19 testing process that resulted in 70 Australians being barred from last week's repatriation flight from India

Sikh community reacts after ‘Kirpans’ banned from NSW schools

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian has defended her government’s decision to close a loophole allowing members of the Sikh community to carry ‘ceremonial daggers’ [Kirpans] to school for religious reasons.





Advertisement

The education department's updated policy means taking knives to the state's public schools for any reason will be banned from tomorrow.





The change comes in response to an incident at Glenwood High School in Sydney's northwest two weeks ago, where a 14-year old boy allegedly stabbed a 16-year-old boy with a ‘ceremonial dagger’.





Ms Berjiklian says Education Minister Sarah Mitchell met with leaders of the Sikh community yesterday to discuss the change.





“ I know she's put to them suggestions about having appropriate symbols to replace a weapon. I don't think taking a weapon of any description to school in this day and age is appropriate, however, we appreciate symbols or other equivalent gestures may be appropriate."





Amar Singh, who is the president of Sikh organisation Turbans 4 Australia, has criticised government's decision.





"Sikhs had been carrying kirpans for over 50 years in Australia without issue. We are upset that the government is going to target our community based on one event. I mean, there's glassing and fights in pubs every day across Australia and we haven't closed all the pubs down," Mr Singh said.





SBS Punjabi is following up for reactions from the other Sikh community leaders. More to follow....





Sydney businessman Govind Kant has become the second Australian to die from COVID-19 in India after the introduction of the travel ban.





Trina Solar says in a statement that the company's manager for Australia died on Sunday at a hospital in Delhi after contracting the virus at the end of April.





The 47-year-old had returned to India for family reasons earlier that month.





His death follows that of an Australian permanent resident in India in early May.





Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the full news bulletin in Punjabi.





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.





If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.





News and information is available in 63 languages at sbs.com.au/coronavirus



