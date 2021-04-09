SBS Punjabi

Australian News in Punjabi: NSW resumes AstraZeneca vaccine rollout after temporary pause

SBS Punjabi

Experts investigate if there are causal links between the blood clotting cases and the AstraZeneca vaccine

Source: Getty Images

Published 9 April 2021 at 8:51pm, updated 9 April 2021 at 11:07pm
By Paras Nagpal
New South Wales has resumed administering the AstraZeneca vaccine after temporarily suspending the shot this morning. Premier Gladys Berejiklian says the pause was to allow doctors and nurses to update their advice to patients.

In this bulletin,

** Australia rushes to secure more vaccine doses after blood clot warning for AstraZeneca shot.

** The sex discrimination commissioner questions the government's workplace abuse response.

And

** In sport, injury forces a rugby league star to quit the game.

 

Click on the audio icon in the picture above to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.

