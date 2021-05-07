SBS Punjabi

Australian News in Punjabi: Queensland, NSW and Victoria open to receiving more flights from India, says PM

At least six repatriation flights from India to Australia now expected from 15 May.

Second repatriation flight from India arrives in Australia. Source: Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

Published 7 May 2021 at 9:27pm, updated 7 May 2021 at 9:34pm
Presented by Harleen Kaur
Australians in India who fail a pre-flight coronavirus test will not be able to board when repatriation flights start from May 15; No further coronavirus cases detected in New South Wales and in tennis, World no.1 Ash Barty comfortably in the Madrid Open finals.

Six flights will bring back stranded citizens by the end of the month. It has been confirmed that three flights from India will land in Darwin, the other three are planned for New South Wales, Queensland, and Victoria after the states accepted to take a flight each.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade will review registrations of Australians in India who want to come home, with Mr Morrison saying 900 vulnerable people in the group will be a priority.

India has reported another record daily increase in COVID-19 cases. The health ministry has reported 414,188 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24-hours --another new single-day record.

New South Wales has recorded no new locally acquired cases of COVID-19. 

The Victorian government will introduce a single check-in code service later this month to manage electronic attendance and ease COVID-19 contact tracing efforts.

Restrictions will ease in Western Australia's Perth and Peel regions from 12:01am on Saturday. 

In tennis,Australian world no. 1 Ash Barty has made to the Madrid Open final after beating Spain's Paula Badosa. Badosa, a wildcard entry, had beaten Barty in Charleston a month ago, but didn't manage to get the upper hand again.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this audio in Punjabi.

