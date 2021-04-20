Australian News in Punjabi: Trans-Tasman bubble unaffected after NZ airport worker contracts COVID-19

In this bulletin...





Doctors and health officials address the challenge of restoring public confidence in Australia's vaccine rollout.

An Auckland airport worker tests positive for COVID-19, just a day after the opening of the trans-Tasman bubble.

And, the total cumulative cases have topped 15 million, making India the second worst-infected country behind the United States at 31 million.

Doctors have warned Australia's major coronavirus vaccine challenge is now public confidence.





Advertisement

Australian Medical Association president Omar Khorshid says supply issues are no longer the main hurdle in the rollout.





Health Minister Greg Hunt acknowledged public confidence has taken a hit but denied there was widespread hesitancy.





While facing a Senate inquiry, Federal Health Department Secretary Professor Brendan Murphy said cases of rare blood clots also damaged public confidence.





"Issues that have arisen in the last few weeks with confidence, and around the AstraZeneca vaccine and limitation in the population, that has led to clearly some vaccine hesitation and some changes to the program."





Queensland Premier Anastacia Palaszczuk called for more data transparency regarding the AstraZeneca vaccine, due to blood clot links.





She says transparency will and a program 'reset' will get things back on track.





"This reset of the national cabinet on the vaccine rollout by the prime minister is a good move, and one that we are looking forward to having further discussions on Thursday this week."





Click the audio icon on the photo above to listen to the full news bulletin in Punjabi



