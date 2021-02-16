Australian News in Punjabi: Victoria examining alternative quarantine options

In this bulletin...





Australia's medical regulator approves the Oxford University AstraZeneca vaccine for use in Australia





In cricket, India beat England by 317 runs to level series on 1-1





Advertisement

And, Victoria is looking to introduce a new model of quarantine as an alternative to the hotel system in Melbourne's CBD.





Premier Daniel Andrews says a senior group of officials are looking into a new centre outside of the CBD.





"We are actively pursuing and examining the construction of a purpose built quarantine centre. A centre that would serve to replace, in at least in significant measure, maybe not entirely, the work of inner city hotels. This will be based on the Howard Springs model. It would be a cabin style, village style environment."





Meanwhile, with two new local COVID cases in the state, Mr Andrews says the state is well-placed to end the lockdown tomorrow, but Victorians shouldn't expect a return to the previous COVID-normal restrictions.





The two local cases are close household contacts of a previously confirmed case linked to the Holiday Inn cluster which numbers 19.





Click the audio icon on the photo above to listen to the full bulletin in Punjabi







News and information is available in 63 languages at sbs.com.au/coronavirus



