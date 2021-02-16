SBS Punjabi

Australian News in Punjabi: Victoria examining alternative quarantine options

SBS Punjabi

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said the state is 'well placed' to ease restrictions after tomorrow.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said the state is 'well placed' to ease restrictions after tomorrow. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 16 February 2021 at 10:02pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS

Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.

Published 16 February 2021 at 10:02pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
In this bulletin...

Australia's medical regulator approves the Oxford University AstraZeneca vaccine for use in Australia

In cricket, India beat England by 317 runs to level series on 1-1

Advertisement
And, Victoria is looking to introduce a new model of quarantine as an alternative to the hotel system in Melbourne's CBD.

Premier Daniel Andrews says a senior group of officials are looking into a new centre outside of the CBD.

"We are actively pursuing and examining the construction of a purpose built quarantine centre. A centre that would serve to replace, in at least in significant measure, maybe not entirely, the work of inner city hotels. This will be based on the Howard Springs model. It would be a cabin style, village style environment."

Meanwhile, with two new local COVID cases in the state, Mr Andrews says the state is well-placed to end the lockdown tomorrow, but Victorians shouldn't expect a return to the previous COVID-normal restrictions.

The two local cases are close household contacts of a previously confirmed case linked to the Holiday Inn cluster which numbers 19.

Click the audio icon on the photo above to listen to the full bulletin in Punjabi



News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus


Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack