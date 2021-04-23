Australian News in Punjabi: Victoria's eight-week run without a locally-acquired case of COVID-19 comes to an end

In this bulletin...





*** Scott Morrison defends his decision not to set more ambitious carbon emission targets, as the Greens say it is a missed opportunity.





*** Victoria's eight-week run without a locally acquired case of COVID-19 comes to an end.





And ahead of the Olympic Games,





*** A mental health audit shows a large increase of athletes seeking mental health support.





Click on the audio icon in the picture above to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.



