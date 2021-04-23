SBS Punjabi

Australian News in Punjabi: Victoria's eight-week run without a locally-acquired case of COVID-19 comes to an end

SBS Punjabi

Victorian man tests positive to COVID-19 after completing hotel quarantine.

Victorian man tests positive to COVID-19 after completing hotel quarantine. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 23 April 2021 at 9:07pm
Source: SBS

A Victorian man has tested positive for COVID-19 after contracting the virus in hotel quarantine in Perth. He travelled from Perth to Melbourne on April 21, where health authorities instructed him to get tested and quarantine.

Published 23 April 2021 at 9:07pm
Source: SBS
In this bulletin...

*** Scott Morrison defends his decision not to set more ambitious carbon emission targets, as the Greens say it is a missed opportunity.

*** Victoria's eight-week run without a locally acquired case of COVID-19 comes to an end.

Advertisement
And ahead of the Olympic Games, 

*** A mental health audit shows a large increase of athletes seeking mental health support.

Click on the audio icon in the picture above to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.

Listen to
SBS Punjabi
Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on
Facebook
and
Twitter
.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack