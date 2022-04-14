SBS Punjabi

Australian politicians greet and thank Sikh community on Vaisakhi

SBS Punjabi

vaisakhi wishes australian minsiters

Australian politicians extend warm wishes and thank the Sikh community in Australia on the auspicious ocassion of Vaisakhi. Source: Twitter

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 April 2022 at 7:44pm
By Sumeet Kaur
Source: SBS

As Vaisakhi is being celebrated across the globe, prominent Australian politicians acknowledge how vital the Sikh contribution has been to the broader Australian community. Celebrating the cultures that call Australia home, these politicians extend their warm greetings to the Sikh community on this auspicious occasion. Listen to this podcast for more details...

Published 14 April 2022 at 7:44pm
By Sumeet Kaur
Source: SBS
Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack