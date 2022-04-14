Australian politicians greet and thank Sikh community on Vaisakhi

Listen to Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on and .
Australian politicians extend warm wishes and thank the Sikh community in Australia on the auspicious ocassion of Vaisakhi. Source: Twitter
As Vaisakhi is being celebrated across the globe, prominent Australian politicians acknowledge how vital the Sikh contribution has been to the broader Australian community. Celebrating the cultures that call Australia home, these politicians extend their warm greetings to the Sikh community on this auspicious occasion. Listen to this podcast for more details...
Published 14 April 2022 at 7:44pm
By Sumeet Kaur
Source: SBS
Share