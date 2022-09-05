Australian Sikh Association’s annual athletics carnival aims for a healthier community

Kulwinder Singh Bajwa, Director of Sports and Culture of the Australian Sikh Association told SBS Punjabi, “We are looking forward to seeing athletes of all ages participate in our annual sports carnival”.





“We have arranged special sports for the young ones and females of our community”.





Mr Bajwa said, “Among many other events, the athletes can take part in running, throwing and jump categories”.



ASA sports carnival 2022 Credit: Kulwinder Singh Bajwa



A QR code is provided to register for the events in the carnival.





Mr Bajwa added, “Due to limited parking at the venue, we are providing free transport from Gurudwara Sahib to the venue”.



“Community is encouraged to park their cars at the Gurudwara parking and take the buses that will run every 15 minutes”.





Free refreshments would be provided throughout the event.





“To encourage harmony and peace, we have invited the Hindu and Muslim communities to participate in the games and enjoy the day with the Sikh community”, said Mr Bajwa.



