SBS Punjabi

Australian Sikh Association’s annual athletics carnival aims for a healthier community

SBS Punjabi

Australian Sikh Association's athletics carnival in Glenwood

Australian Sikh Association's athletics carnival in Glenwood, Sydney. Credit: Kulwinder Singh Bajwa

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 September 2022 at 4:26pm, updated 5 September 2022 at 4:57pm
By SBS Punjabi

The Australian Sikh Association is inviting the community to come and participate in its annual athletics event to be held on 11 September at Cornucopia Reserve Glenwood, Sydney.

Published 5 September 2022 at 4:26pm, updated 5 September 2022 at 4:57pm
By SBS Punjabi
Kulwinder Singh Bajwa, Director of Sports and Culture of the Australian Sikh Association told SBS Punjabi, “We are looking forward to seeing athletes of all ages participate in our annual sports carnival”.

“We have arranged special sports for the young ones and females of our community”.

Mr Bajwa said, “Among many other events, the athletes can take part in running, throwing and jump categories”.
Advertisement
ASA sports carnival 2022
ASA sports carnival 2022 Credit: Kulwinder Singh Bajwa

A QR code is provided to register for the events in the carnival.

Mr Bajwa added, “Due to limited parking at the venue, we are providing free transport from Gurudwara Sahib to the venue”.
ASA athletics carnival 2022
ASA athletics carnival 2022

“Community is encouraged to park their cars at the Gurudwara parking and take the buses that will run every 15 minutes”.

Free refreshments would be provided throughout the event.

“To encourage harmony and peace, we have invited the Hindu and Muslim communities to participate in the games and enjoy the day with the Sikh community”, said Mr Bajwa.

Listen to SBS Radio's Punjabi program from Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter

Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack