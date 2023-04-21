Australian universities accused of unfairness to Indian international students

A shopfront in Punjab advertising student visa services (SBS).jpg

A shopfront in Punjab advertising student visa services. Source: SBS

Both the supply and demand for international students in India to study in Australia has never been greater. But the sector has been hit by controversy in recent months, with some Australian universities banning students from specific Indian states over concerns that some are not genuine students and are having their visas refused.

Studying in her parents’ factory in the city, Shashi graduated high school last year with hopes of going to university in Australia.

She applied to Edith Cowan University in Perth, but never received a response.

In February, Shashi’s mother attended an online seminar with a representative from E-C-U, and was told the university had banned applications from students in two particular Indian states.

Punjab is well known for producing a large number of international students.

The high demand means there’s no shortage of immigration agents selling falsified academic credentials, English language scores and financial statements.

For Shashi a fair go means looking at her hard work - not her location.
