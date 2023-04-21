Australian universities accused of unfairness to Indian international students

Studying in her parents’ factory in the city, Shashi graduated high school last year with hopes of going to university in Australia.





She applied to Edith Cowan University in Perth, but never received a response.





In February, Shashi’s mother attended an online seminar with a representative from E-C-U, and was told the university had banned applications from students in two particular Indian states.





Punjab is well known for producing a large number of international students.





The high demand means there’s no shortage of immigration agents selling falsified academic credentials, English language scores and financial statements.



