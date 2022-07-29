Australians are losing more than a quarter of billion dollars in online scams every year

Harpreet Singh Jaura a cyber security and forensics professional in the Australian Capital Territory told SBS Punjabi, “In the year 2020 alone the Australians lost more than 850 million dollars in online scams and this number keeps growing year by year”.





According to the website of ACCC, a third of the victims don't report their frauds. If all the losses are considered, the final figure of losses due to scams can be around 2 billion dollars. Harpreet Jaura, a cyber safety expert. Source: Harpreet Jaura





“Do not fall victim to the lucrative offers that come to you by SMS, email or on Internet," Mr Jaura advised.





“Mostly the scammers send a link to click on to get more information on some tempting investment offer or shares that a company has just released and through that link they can steal your personal and confidential information that is used to rip off your hard-earned money”.





Listen to this podcast on how to identify and remain vigilant from online scams.





